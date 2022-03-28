Though Billie Eilish is still relatively new to the music industry, she’s already been hitting plenty of high water marks. One such honor is being tapped to deliver a James Bond theme song, and back in 2020, Billie and her frequent collaborator (and brother) Finneas delivered the original track, “No Time To Die,” to accompany the final film that Daniel Craig would feature in as 007. Though, truthfully, Craig himself was skeptical of the song’s emotional tenor, at first, so Billie went ahead and picked a new Bond to replace him (Kidding! These stories were probably unrelated, right?).

Anyway, Billie and Finneas’ Bond anthem debuted on the Hot 100, picked up a Critic’s Choice Award, and was awarded Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, so it’s no real surprise that the song was also nominated at the 2022 Oscars. Billie and Finneas also showed up to perform the song, and you can watch their slightly different rendition of the original up top. Most notably, the song features more prominent orchestral support than the recorded version. Finneas sat at a baby grand onstage and accompanied Billie as she stole the spotlight, per usual, delivering a dramatic, aching performance that might just earn her an Oscar.