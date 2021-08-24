Last month, Billie Eilish revealed Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, a concert film that’s set to drop on Disney+ on September 3. Unlike a traditional concert film, though, this one features a mix of live action and animation, and was filmed over multiple nights at an empty Hollywood Bowl. A brief teaser for the movie was shared when it was announced, but today brings a two-minute trailer that offers a more substantial look at the film.

Eilish previously said of the movie, “Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Director Robert Rodriguez also noted, “We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household. They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

Watch the Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles trailer above.