Billie Eilish is far from a conventional pop star, and that may be thanks in part to her non-traditional upbringing. Eilish was homeschooled, and now he says if she had gone to a regular school, her life wouldn’t be the same.

Eilish is the cover star of Vogue‘s March issue, and in the profile, she says, “I’m so glad I didn’t go to school, because if I had, I would never have the life I have now. The only times I ever wished I could go were so I could f*ck around. At times I just wanted to have, like, a locker, and have a school dance that was at my own school, and get to not listen to the teacher and laugh in class. Those were the only things that were interesting to me. And once I realized that, I was like, ‘Oh, I actually don’t want to do the school part of school at all.’”

She also touched upon her recent Grammy wins, calling them in victory for DIY artists: “That sh*t was f*cking crazy. If anything it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place — kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”

As Eilish’s fame as grown, she has come to understand how young pop stars can fall off the deep end. She said, “As a fan growing up, I was always like, ‘What the fuck is wrong with them?’ All the scandals. The Britney moment. You grow up thinking they’re pretty and they’re skinny; why would they f*ck it up? But the bigger I get, the more I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, of course they had to do that.’ In my dark places, I’ve worried that I was going to become the stereotype that everybody thinks every young artist becomes, because how can they not? Last year, when I was at my lowest point during the tour in Europe, I was worried I was going to have a breakdown and shave my head.”

Read the full feature here.