Billie Eilish’s admiration of Justin Bieber is longstanding and well-documented. She got to collaborate with him on a “Bad Guy” remix, and the single art was a photo of a younger Eilish in front of the Bieber posters lining the wall of her bedroom. A bit before that, the two met in person at Coachella, which was clearly an emotional moment for Eilish. It turns out Eilish’s life has been full of emotional Bieber-related moments, which she discussed on a new episode of Me & Dad Radio — the Apple Music show she launched with her father, Patrick O’Connell, earlier this year.

During a chat with her father and guest Maggie Baird (her mother), Baird described driving Eilish to a dance studio while listening to the song, saying, “Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing. It was either Marina And The Diamonds or this, sobbing… not just this. It was all of Justin Bieber. […] But I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out, and just crying and crying.”

Eilish added, “I would watch the music video for this song and just sob.” They then listened to some of the single, but Eilish cut the track short because she was getting too emotional. After O’Connell spoke about the power of music, Baird added (perhaps jokingly), “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for help.” Eilish laughed at the idea that her obsession was that significant, and Maggie added, “You were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.”

Listen to the conversation above.