Billie Eilish is returning to her hometown of Los Angeles for two newly-announced encore performances of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour. Earlier this year, she embarked on a world tour in support of her 2021 sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, kicking things off in New Orleans in February. She will be playing two nights at the Kia Forum on December 15 and 16 to close the chapter of this tour… and potentially, the entire album era.

“LA i am so excited to see you one last time for the year!!! playing two extra final shows for you at the forum!!!” Eilish shared the announcement on Instagram. She wrapped the Australia and New Zealand leg of the global tour last month, giving her a short break before giving a proper farewell in December.

Throughout Eilish’s massive tour, she released a small EP titled Guitar Songs in July, which featured acoustic tracks “TV” and “The 30th” — both of which she’s begun incorporating into the live show setlists.

Presale for Eilish’s two nights at the Kia Forum begins for those registered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program on October 25. General on-sale opens to the public the day after, on October 26. More information about how to purchase tickets is available here.