If you’re already missing Euphoria, you won’t have to wait much longer to revisit your favorite cast. This time, though, it’ll be in the form of music: Later this month, Labrinth, who produces and composes the music for the show, will release the score for Season 2 as an album.

While the tracklist mostly consists of instrumental tracks played in the scenes of the show, it includes several fan-favorite songs, like Zendaya’s version of Labrinth’s “I’m Tired” and “Elliot’s Song” by Dominic Fike, Zendaya, and Labrinth.

“I have Angus [Cloud, who plays Fezco on Euphoria] doing vocals on a song,” Labrinth said in an Instagram post. “You’re getting ‘Skeletons,’ and all the others you wanted. I want to thank all of you for making this music come alive much more than I could ever imagine. You make the work I put into creating even more worth the love and the grind. This is a big part of how I make music now all because of you.”

Check out the tracklist below.

1. Labrinth — “The Angels”

2. Labrinth — “I’m Tired (Long Version)”

3. Labrinth — “ICE (We Should Do Drugs)”

4. Labrinth — “See You Assholes Later”

5. Labrinth — “She Certainly Looks The Part”

6. Labrinth — “Dracula (Nate Sees Cassie)”

7. Labrinth — “Skeletons (Lexi Needed A Break)”

8. Labrinth — “Putting Everything Away”

9. Labrinth and Angus Cloud — “Fez’s Interlude”

10. Labrinth — “El Weirdo (I Relapsed)”

11. Labrinth — “This Is Life”

12. Labrinth — “Every Second Counts”

13. Labrinth — “Truth Or Dare”

14. Labrinth — “Washing Off The Blood”

15. Dominic Fike, Zendaya, and Labrinth — “Elliot’s Song”

16. Labrinth — “I Don’t Know If I’m A Good Person”

17. Labrinth — “Love Is Complicated (The Angels Sing)”

18. Labrinth — “Fun At The Alley”

19. Labrinth — “Sidekicks Are Smarter”

20. Labrinth — “Pros & Cons”

21. Labrinth — “At Least I’m Loved”

22. Labrinth and Zendaya — “Rue’s I’m Tired”

23. Labrinth — “Mount Everest (Bonus Track)”

24. Labrinth and Zendaya — “I’m Tired”

Euphoria Season 2 Official Score is out 4/22 via Columbia. Pre-save it here.