Back in July, Billie Eilish shared a two-track EP called Guitar Songs, containing songs called “TV” and “The 30th,” which she had previously performed at stops on her Happier Than Ever world tour. Today, she has shared two live videos of her performing the tracks, which have quickly become fan favorites.

Joined by her brother, Finneas, Eilish performs stripped-back versions of the songs in the Cloud Forest at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. The Cloud Forest is symbolic of innovation, sustainability, and conservation, with its magical greenery throughout the space. The space stood out to Eilish while she was touring.

“Singapore was one of the first places I ever went on tour. I was only there for a day and absolutely fell in love with it.” Billie said in a statement. “The Cloud Forest is one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen in my life. These two songs really are just very important to me in a lot of ways. I feel really connected to them and very personally protective over them, and I wanted to have some sort of peace with the songs that felt really intimate and personal. It just felt really comfortable to do it in a place as beautiful at the Cloud Forest.”

The videos were directed by Singaporean director Choānn and shot in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board, as part of their international recovery campaign, SingapoReimagine.

Check out the live performances of “TV” and “The 30th” above.