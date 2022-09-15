Can a record really be considered legit if it’s not listed in the Guinness World Records book? The answer is no. And now that the Guinness World Records Book 2023 edition is out, we have new record holders for wacky categories like Tallest Living Cat (18.83 inches) and The Largest Collection Of Lip Balms (3,338!) But also, a number of artists and celebrities are gracing the pages with new records that they now hold, and Billie Eilish has multiple new Guinness World Records.

Eilish now holds world records for being the female artist with the most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, as well as the youngest person to win the film awards “triple crown.” The latter refers to her wins at the Oscars, Grammys, and Golden Globes, while she has been nominated for the Grammy Record Of The Year award in each of the past three years, winning twice for “Everything I Wanted” and “Bad Guy.”

Other artists who had records honored in the 2023 Guinness Book include Dolly Parton for most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, the ageless Tony Bennett for being the oldest person to release an album of new material, Rihanna for becoming the female artist with the most US No.1 singles in a year, and Beyoncé is not only a record holder but has also been added to the Guinness Book’s Hall Of Fame.

In the meantime, my mom is demanding a recount on that largest collection of lip balms award.