Last month, fans flipped out when Billie Eilish debuted an unreleased song called “TV” at her show at the AO Arena in Manchester, England. “TV” is finally out today, along with a brand new track titled “The 30th,” both on a double-single dubbed Guitar Songs.

“Finneas and I really wanted these to be yours as soon as possible,” the pop star shared about the songs. “So here they are!! Performing ‘TV’ on tour was such a highlight for us too, so we took the audio from the first night we played it in Manchester and put it in the song. I get shivers every time I hear it. Hope you love the songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you.”

Both of the songs are stripped-down, gentle ballads where Eilish’s vocals and incisive lyricism are the driving forces: “Sometimes you look the same / Just like you did before the accident / When you’re staring into space / It’s hard to believe you don’t remember it,” she sings on “The 30th,” which reckons with mortality and pain. The bridge has a powerful, panicked buildup that finds Eilish worried, contemplating what would happen if the situation had been worse, but it quickly returns to a quiet, calm state.

Listen to “TV” above and “The 30th” below.