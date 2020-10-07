Billie Eilish has performed a bunch during the pandemic. She and Finneas were just on The Tonight Show, they put on a Tiny Desk concert, and she performed at the virtual Democratic National Convention. Now, though, she is ready to put on her first ever global livestream concert, as Eilish has announced Where Do We Go? The Livestream.

The show will be performed live from Los Angeles and hosted on Eilish’s website on October 24 at 6 p.m. ET, powered by the Maestro interactive streaming platform and with interactive production by lili Studios.

Eilish wrote on Instagram of the performance, “miss doing shows so muuuuuch [crying emoji] soo I’m doing a livestream october 24th and i can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now!”

Tickets are currently on sale for $30, and from now through to October 11 at 9 p.m. PT, early ticket purchasers will have exclusive access to Eilish merchandise at a discounted price. Additional merch will be revealed between now and the show day and be available for all ticketholders. Proceeds from select merch items will go towards Crew Nation, a charitable fund created to help crew members impacted by all the canceled events in 2020. On top of that, fans will also get a Postmates code for free delivery in the US to complement the concert experience.

Get tickets for Where Do We Go? The Livestream here.