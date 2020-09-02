Billie Eilish Designed An Official Logo For The 2028 Summer Olympics

It’s hard to think about something that’s going to happen in eight years when it’s not really certain what tomorrow will look like. Regardless, the 2028 Summer Olympics are set to descend on Los Angeles in nearly a decade from now, and an event of this scale takes a lot of preparation. So, the City Of Angels Olympic And Paralympic Committee have gotten things started by unveiling the official logo for the 2028 event today. Additionally, they worked with artists to come up with alternate designs, and Billie Eilish was among the participants.

Each of the artists were given the standard “LA28” emblem and told to design their own version of the A. Eilish’s is italicized, green, and features trailing spikes coming out of its left side. Overall, it looks similar to the New Balance logo.

Each collaborator was given a standard “LA28” logo and told to craft their own version of the “A.” Instead of choosing one design, organizers will use all 26, with more expected in the future. This one was designed by @billieeilish Read story: https://t.co/LiT1VyEgwT pic.twitter.com/wFg5t9vra7 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 1, 2020

LA28 Coordination Commission Chair Nicole Hoevertsz said of the new base logo, “The emblem perfectly represents the city’s energy, creativity and strong sense of community, whilst also celebrating the Olympic belief of unity in diversity. LA28 continues to create innovative ways to engage Angelenos and people from across the world in the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The idea behind the emblem, and the expressions we have seen so far, truly demonstrate that we are stronger together.”

Check out some of the other logos below.

Designer @bobbyhundreds was one of the collaborators. “What is the strength of our city? Everybody looks different, thinks differently, eats different food. I really wanted to reflect that.” This is his design. Read Story: https://t.co/LiT1VyEgwT pic.twitter.com/Nfr2idlN6K — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 1, 2020