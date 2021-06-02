Last week, Billie Eilish announced she had a new song on the way. She later suggested that song would be “Lost Cause” with an Instagram post that she captioned, “nothing but a lost cause.” Eilish has since confirmed that “Lost Cause” is indeed her next single, and as the song is out now, along with a new video. In the clip, Eilish and some friends have a fun day and night in, dancing, playing games, and laughing.

Ahead of the video’s release, Eilish posted a teaser for it on social media. That caught the attention of Kim Kardashian, who shared the clip on her Instagram Story and pointed out that people in the clip were wearing clothes from her Skims line. Eilish seemingly confirmed that by re-sharing Kardashian’s Story and adding a heart eyes emoji.

With “Lost Cause,” Eilish is presumably hoping for a chart hit to follow “Your Power,” which has so far only achieved a relatively low peak (by Eilish’s standards, at least) of No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Meanwhile, her first two Happier Than Ever singles, “My Future” and “Therefore I Am,” peaked at Nos. 6 and 2, respectively.

As far as Happier Than Ever, Eilish hasn’t spoken much about specifics of it. In February, though, she told Stephen Colbert that in terms of her vocals, she “[pulls] some tricks out.” She also noted the pandemic’s influence on the album, saying, “I made an album in it, and I just don’t think I would have made the same album, or even the album at all, if it weren’t for COVID. That doesn’t mean it’s like about COVID at all. It’s just that when things are different in your life, you’re different. That’s just how it it. I have to thank COVID for that, and that’s about it.”

Watch the “Lost Cause” video above.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.