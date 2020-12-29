Because she rose to fame at such a young age, Billie Eilish has learned to take a back seat when it comes to social media. She recently unfollowed everyone on Instagram and said that she’s stopped reading comments all together after it was “ruining” her life. But every so often, Eilish takes over her Instagram Stories to interact with fans. That’s exactly what she did Monday night, but one photo she shared in particular caused a stir and led a huge number of people to unfollow her page.

Following a recent trend, Eilish asked fans to offer suggestions of photos to share on her Stories. The singer posted photos of her dogs, some never-before-seen selfies, and her reaction to viewing her Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry documentary. All was going well until the singer was asked to post a drawing that she was proud of. Eilish shared a sketchbook page filled with caricature drawings of nude women, which apparently many deemed inappropriate.

A short time after posting the sketches, Eilish’s Instagram page lost a whopping 100,000 followers. The singer wasn’t fazed, though. She instead found the situation funny and called those offended by the drawings “babies.”

Billie Eilish reacts to losing 100,000 Instagram followers after sharing drawings of breasts on her Instagram stories. 🖼 pic.twitter.com/hTdpEzMuJU — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 29, 2020

Of course, people unfollowing the singer for alluding to her sexuality on her own terms highlights the double standards she faces as a woman in the limelight. Eilish has been continuously critiqued over her style and affinity for baggy clothing, with people saying she should wear more form-fitting styles. But once she does, she’s instantly shamed for her appearance.

