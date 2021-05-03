The Met Gala is an iconic event, but it’s been a while since we’ve actually had one. The most recent was 2019, since the pandemic necessitated the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions. On September 13, 2022, though, the event is set to make its return, and it will be led by a strong set of co-chairs: Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman, and Naomi Osaka, as well as honorary chairs Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour. As Page Six notes, Eilish, who will be 19 years old by the time of the event, will be the youngest person to ever have this role.

Chalamet celebrated the news by sharing an appropriate image gallery on Instagram, of the event’s venue (the Metropolitan Museum Of Art’s Costume Institute), Gorman, Eilish, Osaka, and himself. Osaka and Gorman shared similar posts, but Osaka added a bunch of Rihanna photos, noting in the comments, “And yes I’m trying to manifest Rihanna.” Gorman commented to Osaka’s post, “Right?! Can’t wait to see you sis, serving on and off the court.” So far, Eilish has not offered a public comment about the news.

This news comes shortly after Eilish made perhaps the most iconic fashion statement of her career with a revealing new photoshoot for British Vogue.