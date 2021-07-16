Billie Eilish has shared a special in-studio video of her latest single, “NDA,” featuring her brother Finneas and drummer Andrew Marshall. Performing in a room draped in crimson-red curtains (very Twin Peaks-esque), Billie is the focal point as the camera circles her and her brother, who is on synths. All that’s missing is the chevron floors and Man From Another Place, among other dream creatures (OK, I’ll stop here).

“NDA” is Eilish’s latest single, following “My Future,” “Lost Cause,” “Your Power,” and “Therefore I Am.”

Back in April, Eilish revealed the name and release date for her highly anticipated sophomore album, following 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? Happier Than Ever is slated for a release on July 30 and it’s a project that the singer described as her “favorite thing i’ve ever created,” adding, “i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel.”

Press play on the video above to watch Eilish and Finneas perform an in-studio version of “NDA.”

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.