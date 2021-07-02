Life is good for Billie Eilish right now. The young pop star is riding the wave for her second album, Happier Than Ever with lots of support for her singles and even an Amazon Prime Show to introduce her new work in a dreamy visual setting. Though she’s already shared quite a few songs off the new record, due out at the end of this month on 7/30, she revealed on Instagram earlier today that yet another new single is coming next week.

The fifth single off Happier Than Ever is called “NDA,” and Billie will be releasing the song along with a video next week. “‘NDA’ SONG AND VIDEO OUT NEXT FRIDAY JULY 9TH JSHVKSJCIKSHCJSKCBUSKSK PRE-SAVE IN BIOOOOO,” she wrote, clearly excited about the news. “NDA” will follow up earlier singles like “Therefore I Am,” “Everything I Wanted,” “Your Power,” and “Lost Cause.” The music has been a bit of a shift from the sound on her debut album, and her new blonde hair has been a major aesthetic shift, but the real buzz around songs like “Your Power” has focused on Billie’s past relationships. With a title like “NDA,” it seems likely this new single will have some drama associate too, so stay tuned for the drop next Friday.