Billie Eilish Announces Two New Songs And A ‘Xanny’ Video Are On The Way

Billie Eilish appeased her fans with an exciting announcement. The “Bad Guy” singer said she has two unreleased songs coming soon. On top of new music, the singer said she’s dropping a video to accompany the song “Xanny” off her debut record, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Eilish made the announcement in a video posted to social media. “Yes, the ‘Xanny’ music video is coming,” she said. “Yes, I have two unreleased songs that you haven’t heard any of. Be patient, damn!”

billie says the music video for “xanny” and 2 unreleased songs are coming! (via instagram stories) pic.twitter.com/bEbuYvaqfw — billie eilish updates (@eilishupdates) November 3, 2019

While the singer didn’t give a specific time frame, Eilish’s brother and bandmate Finneas also previously confirmed new music is in the works. In an October interview with Zane Lowe, Finneas said, “We’re deep into the creative process on new material for sure.”

The new music arrives shortly after Eilish revealed there was a period of time when she questioned if she even enjoyed being a musician. In a Rolling Stone interview with Green Day’s Billie Joel, the pop singer said the question came before her latest tour. “I was sort of lost at sea,” she began. “There was a period where I was like, ‘Do I even enjoy music?’ It just felt like so much touring. And I don’t mean the shows. The shows are always my favorite part. But it was just traveling and being alone all the time, on a cold bus in Europe, horrible food, and when you come back, everyone’s kind of moved on from you. This last tour I went on was the first I’ve ever enjoyed. I feel like I have this amazing thing that now I actually see.”

Thankfully, Eilish decided not to call it quits and will be releasing new music soon.