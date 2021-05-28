Billie Eilish Declares She Is Releasing A New Song Next Week

We’re almost exactly two months away from the release of Billie Eilish’s highly anticipated second album, Happier Than Ever, which is set to drop on July 30. She has offered some previews of it so far and now Eilish has revealed that next week, we’re getting another advance look with a new song.

This afternoon, Eilish took to Instagram to share a silent five-second video of herself looking off-camera. She wrote in the caption, “new song out next week,” followed by four flushed face emojis. Finneas confirmed the news as well, tweeting after his sister’s announcement, “New billie song coming very soon.”

There’s no indication from Eilish or Finneas about which song she’ll be dropping. However, fans have speculated that Eilish shared what may be new lyrics in another Instagram post from a few days back, which she captioned, “if they listen through the wall.”

So far, Eilish has released “My Future,” “Therefore I Am,” and “Your Power” from Happier Than Ever. So, that leaves “Getting Older,” “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Oxytocin,” “Goldwing,” “Lost Cause,” “Halley’s Comet,” “Not My Responsibility,” “Over Heated,” “Everybody Dies,” “NDA,” “Happier Than Ever,” and “Male Fantasy” as Happier Than Ever songs that could be revealed next week. Of course, it’s also possible (albeit unlikely) that her new song isn’t from the upcoming album at all.

Happier Than Ever is out 7/30 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.