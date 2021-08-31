We’re now just a few days away from Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, Billie Eilish’s hybrid animated/live action concert film. That drops on September 3, and ahead of then, Eilish has shared a great advance look at it with her performance of “Oxytocin.” It sets the bar high for what the full film will be like, as it shows off stunning on-stage footage and the marriage between it and the lovely animation.

Eilish previously told Spotify of the song, “‘Oxytocin’ is a fun one. That’s probably one of my favorites. We had all these songs and I was like, the only thing we’re missing is the song that’s purposefully gonna be insane live. And we did ‘Oxytocin.’ Oh, my God, it was the most satisfying thing in the world. We would stand up and jump around and see what felt right. I was also just going through crazy feelings at the time, too. You can understand those if you listen to the lyrics.”

Of the film, Eilish previously said, “Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

Watch the “Oxytocin” performance above.