Billie Eilish Delivers A Stunning Performance Of ‘My Future’ At The Democratic National Convention

Due to the coronavirus, the Democratic National Convention is online only this year, but they’ve managed to schedule a number of Maggie Rogers, Leon Bridges, and John Legend. On Wednesday night, day three of the convention, Billie Eilish performed her latest single, “My Future,” delivering a chilling performance.

Prior to her performance Billie Eilish appeared on-screen to encourage Americans to vote — and specifically vote for Joe Biden — in the upcoming election to help correct many of the country’s problems. “We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality and that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake… It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” Eilish said. “Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out. We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do.”

Eilish’s performance comes after the singer joined Meek Mill, Anderson .Paak, and others to sign an open letter to government leaders in California, calling for the approval of two bills aimed at addressing police reform.

You can watch Eilish’s performance and statement in the videos above.

