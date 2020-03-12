Billie Eilish Postponed The March Dates Of Her 2020 Tour

The music world is reeling a bit as massive events like SXSW and Coachella have been canceled or postponed due to the threat of Coronavirus. As independent and touring musicians are scrambling for support from their community after their main source of income has been removed, other artists with bigger followings are taking preemptive action to postpone their own tours. Pearl Jam canceled their tour earlier this week, and now Billie Eilish, who is coming off some incredible momentum from the Grammys in February has postponed all of the March dates for her tour.
“I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe,” Eilish said in a press release. “We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.” The dates impacted are listed below, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored when new dates are announced.
The tour dates impacted are listed below.
03/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/16 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Center
03/19 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/28 — Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO