Billie Eilish Postponed The March Dates Of Her 2020 Tour

The music world is reeling a bit as massive events like SXSW and Coachella have been canceled or postponed due to the threat of Coronavirus. As independent and touring musicians are scrambling for support from their community after their main source of income has been removed, other artists with bigger followings are taking preemptive action to postpone their own tours. Pearl Jam canceled their tour earlier this week, and now Billie Eilish, who is coming off some incredible momentum from the Grammys in February has postponed all of the March dates for her tour.

“I’m so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe,” Eilish said in a press release. “We’ll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you.” The dates impacted are listed below, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored when new dates are announced.

The tour dates impacted are listed below.

03/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/16 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

03/18 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Center

03/19 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

03/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/25 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/28 — Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO