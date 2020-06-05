Billie Eilish has never shied away from addressing her public persona and various personal issues. To close out May, Eilish shared a video titled “Not My Responsibility,” in which she addressed, among other things, her body image and clothing style. In mid-April, she revealed in a feature with Dazed that she “can’t win” when it comes to the public’s perception of her body. In the upcoming July/August feature of GQ, she’s further addressed those ideas.

In the article, she reveals that she has “never felt desired,” saying, “My past boyfriends never made me feel desired. None of them. It’s a big thing in my life that I feel I have never been physically desired by somebody. So I dress the way I dress as I don’t like to think of you guys–I mean anyone, everyone–judging it, or the size of it.” Opening up about her style as well, she said, “Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman.”

Later in the interview, Eilish revealed that she is very much aware that she is subject to comments regardless of what she does. “I am clickbait at the moment. Anything with my name on it or anything I say or do can and will be used against me,” she states. “I don’t watch people’s [Instagram] Stories, I quit Twitter a couple of years ago.”

Lastly, Eilish acknowledged that she will always be subject to extreme reactions. “You will be super hated. And super loved,” she said. “There are a million people who don’t like Beyonce – and I don’t know how the hell you can’t love Beyonce. Same with Rihanna. Same with Trump – people actually like that fool.”

The July/August issue with Eilish arrives on newsstands June 5th.

[via GQ]