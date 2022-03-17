Last month, Dolly Parton was nominated for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but a few days ago, she said she would “respectfully bow out” from contention, writing in a statement, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right.” Now, the Rock Hall has responded and they’ve decided to move forward with Parton on their 2022 ballot.

In a statement shared today (as Variety notes), the Rock Hall wrote:

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she has not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans around the world. […] From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered. […] Dolly’s recommendation, along with the other 16 nominees for the class of 2022 was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony.”

The statement concludes, “We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.”

Meanwhile, Parton reiterated her position this morning, saying in a Fox And Friends interview, “Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that, because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America — I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall Of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”