It’s no secret that Rosalía and Billie Eilish have been writing a song together. The idea dates back to a joint studio session the two had in 2019 and it looked like they were getting ready to release the single last year until the pandemic threw their plans off course. Now, Eilish and Rosalía are finally ready to share the single — and it’s debuting on this week’s episode of Euphoria.

Both Eilish and Rosalía confirmed the news in a handful of social media teasers. Titled “Lo Vas A Olvidar,” the song will premiere on the special episode of Euphoria coming to HBO Max this week, which centers around the character Jules and takes a closer look at her story.

Billie and @Rosalia – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

For @EuphoriaHBO

Song and music video out on 1/21/21 at 9am PT pic.twitter.com/7m6kaos1fQ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) January 19, 2021

Fans will have to wait until the song’s official premiere to get a taste of its sound, but judging by its title, it’s safe to say much of the lyrics are in Spanish. While Eilish does not speak Spanish, Rosalía has previously gushed about the singer’s talent. “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings.” Rosalía said. “I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

Watch Eilish’s teaser of the upcoming song above.