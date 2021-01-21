Billie Eilish and Rosalía have been teasing a highly-anticipated collaboration since they were spotted in a studio session together in 2019. Rosalía previously said they were nearly done with the single back in April of 2020, but it seems as though the pandemic halted its release. Now, with the song set to premiere in the upcoming episode of HBO Max’s Euphoria, Eilish and Rosalía have teamed up for a captivating visual.

Directed by Nabil, the subdued visual depicts Rosalía and Eilish giving a passionate interpretation of their collaboration’s introspective lyrics. The song is relatively stripped-down compared to both of the musicians’ recent catalogs. Eerie synths open to an atmospheric chorus as the two singers deliver verses, partially in Spanish, about letting go of the past.

Ahead of the visual’s release Rosalía had previously gushed about Eilish’s talent. “She’s an artist with such a strong drive, who knows exactly who she is and what she wants, who pours her soul out when she sings.” Rosalía said. “I’ve been in the studio with a lot of people, but no one has impressed me [the way] she has. She has extreme charisma and extreme passion when she sings.”

Watch Eilish and Rosalía’s “Lo Vas A Olvidar” video above.