Billie Eilish’s breakout 2019 secured her Grammys in every major category and opened up the possibility to collaborate with some of today’s biggest artists. The singer even became the youngest musician to record the theme song for a James Bond movie. Now, Eilish is making good on her new musical connections and recording a song with Latin pop icon Rosalía. In a recent interview, Rosalía revealed the collaboration will be unearthed very soon.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1, Rosalia talked about her quarantine routine and new music in the works. Specifically, Rosalía gave updates to her collaborative song with Eilish, which was rumored last June. While the singer is having difficulty focusing amidst the global pandemic, she’s making headway on finishing her song with Eilish:

“I feel like there’s so many things going on it’s hard to focus, but at the same time I feel blessed that I’m at home, that I’m safe, and that I can make music and I have all this time. I have this little studio here in one room. I have the basics like a midi keyboard, a computer, a mic, and I try to do all the vocal production for the next record. During these two last weeks I have been trying to finish the Billie Eilish collab. I think it’s getting quite closer. I think that the arrangements, I think that yesterday I finished the arrangements. I feel like the production, the sound design, is almost done, so I just need that Billie maybe sends the vocals and they send me the ideas that they want to add because we are there.”

Ahead of the interview, Rosalía recently debuted a reflective track she wrote in quarantine. Titled “Dolerme,” the guitar-driven ballad is a heartbreak anthem that showcases Rosalía’s powerful vocal range.