Billie Eilish’s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft is here — and boy, is it a gut punch? On her third album, Eilish is all grown up, and more painfully self-aware than ever. Though Hit Me Hard And Soft features Eilish finding beauty through all the chaos, she always wears her heart on her sleeve, detailing the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight.

The album’s opening track, “Skinny,” features some of Eilish’s most raw songwriting to date.

On “Skinny,” Eilish details her struggles with body dysmorphia, and battles people’s idealized image of her. However, at this point of her life and her career, she has never had more love for herself.

“Twenty-one took a lifetime / People say I look happy / Just because I got skinny / But the old me is still me / And maybe the real me and I think she’s pretty,” Eilish sings on the song’s opening verse.

Like any person of her notoriety and stature, Eilish is often the subject of internet gossip and fodder. But at 22, she’s come to realize this is simply part of the gig.

“The internet is hungry for the meatest / kinda funny that somebody’s gotta feed it,” she sings.

You can listen to “Skinny” above.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is out now via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.