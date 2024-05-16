billie eilish
Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Said She ‘Could Sh*t Myself’ Due To Excitement At Her ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Album Listening Party

Billie Eilish intentionally did not release any singles ahead of her Hit Me Hard And Soft album release, though she has dropped snippets here and there. On Wednesday, May 15, Eilish hosted an album listening party at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and such publications as The Hollywood Reporter and Variety circulated videos of Eilish dancing to her unreleased music and generally appearing happier than ever.

In one video, Eilish addressed the audience, saying, “I could sh*t myself right now! Do we wanna hear something? Alright, dudes, so I’m gonna play you the entire album — front to back — and I’m not gonna pause it in the middle, and I’m not gonna talk. Well, I don’t know. Maybe I will. But I’m trying not to talk. I’m doing my best.”

Other videos capture Eilish prancing around uninhibited to the previously teased tracks “Lunch” and “Birds Of A Feather.”

Hit Me Hard And Soft, Eilish’s third studio album, is due out on Friday, May 17. It will arrive nearly three years after Happier Than Ever. Eilish will host several more album listening events in California.

See clips from Eilish’s Barclays listening event as well as Eilish’s Instagram Story posts about future listening events below.

