Will Billie Eilish’s New Album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ Be On Vinyl?

Billie Eilish‘s new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft, comes out this week, and while streaming is making it easier than ever to listen to new music, sometimes, you just want to own physical copies of your favorite albums.

For that, vinyl is a collector’s dream. While audiophiles debate the sound quality and those of us with tiny apartments struggle to make space, there’s just no arguing against the tactile feel of putting a record on a turntable for the first time.

So, is Billie Eilish putting Hit Me Hard And Soft on vinyl?

Of course she is. Not only that, but she’s also got multiple different options to choose from on her online store. Each color vinyl will be available at a different brick-and-mortar retailer. Target will get yellow, Walmart grey, Amazon crimson, Urban Outfitters white, and independent stores will get a sort of forest green.

The variety of different colors may be confusing to some fans, after Billie criticized the wastefulness of such practices in a recent interview. “I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is,” she said. “I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f*cking 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.”

However, details on Billie’s store explain her efforts to mitigate such waste. The discs on offer are made of recycled parts, the packaging is made of recycled paper, and even the ink is specialized to reduce processing and waste.

Hit Me Hard And Soft is due on May 17 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Find more information here.