Billie Eilish Is Done Reading Social Media Comments: ‘It Was Ruining My Life’

Billie Eilish has more fans than most other 18-year-olds do, but not all the attention her fame has brought is positive. She gets plenty of praise, yes, but online trolls have gotten so bad these days that Eilish has felt it necessary to stop reading comments on her social media pages altogether.

In a new interview on BBC Breakfast, Eilish said she just decided to stop reading online comments a few days ago because it was “ruining [her] life”: “I stopped like two days ago. Literally two days ago. I’ve stopped reading comments fully. It was ruining my life. […] It’s weird. The cooler the things you get to do are, the more people hate you. […] It’s way worse than it’s ever been right now.”

She added, “It’s insane that I even have been reading comments up until this point. I should’ve stopped long ago, it’s just the problem is I’ve always wanted to stay in touch with my fans and keep talking to them, and people have ruined that for me, and for them. That sucks. […] If I see fans anywhere, I just want to talk to them and be around them, because they’re people. They’re me! They’re like other me’s. They’re like friends of mine, but the internet is ruining my life, so I turned it off.”

Watch the full interview above.