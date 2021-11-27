Billie Eilish fans know that the singer’s longtime stance as a vegan is a super important part of her life. She’s shared videos in the past of animals being tortured as part of food industry practices, and given away free tickets to her shows in exchange for fans educating themselves to be more environmentally conscious. So obviously a day focused on the elaborate preparation of an animal is probably not a vegan’s favorite holiday, and Eilish indicated as much with an Instagram post about turkeys.

“Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world,” Eilish wrote across a photo of her cradling a turkey. “And 46 million of them are killed every Thanksgiving. I know it’s hard to change traditions but just keep it in mind :).” Well, I personally had no idea that turkeys are gentle, but the whopping number 46 million is a pretty intense reality check. It’s hard to believe that the turkey industrial complex is able to even sustain that kind of demand once a year. Maybe Billie’s post will change a few young minds that were already on the fence about eating meat. Check out a screenshot of her heartfelt Instagram story below, and maybe consider no turkey next year?