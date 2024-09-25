Billie Eilish has long been a champion of sustainability-related efforts, like when she hosted a climate change seminar in 2022. Now she’s getting ready to embark on Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour, which starts on September 29 in Quebec, and she intends to do it as responsibly as she can.

Eilish has detailed the plan in the “Tour Sustainability” page on her website. It notes Eilish and her team have “worked closely with Live Nation, REVERB, Support+Feed, and Google Maps to help design a sustainable tour program that matches our overall environmental standards and empowers EVERYONE with the tools, knowledge, and resources needed to help heal our planet.”

Part of the initiative is teaming with Google Maps to help fans “find the most sustainable way of getting to her show, whether that be by walking, biking, or using public transport.” Maps will also help fans find plant-based food options before an after the show, explaining, “Just search for a tour city in Maps and scroll down on the city page to find the best plant-based options on your route.” Additionally, Eilish has worked with venues to ensure there are plant-based options at concessions.

Beyond that, REVERB is sponsoring an Aco-Action Village at each tour stop, where fans can “join in efforts to take urgent environmental and climate action.” Support+Feed is also offering “the opportunity to participate in Plant-based Food Drives across select cities to help raise awareness and gather food to distribute to local communities.”

There’s a lot more to it than that, so get all the details on Eilish’s website.