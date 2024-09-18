The good folks at 30 Rockefeller Plaza have revealed the first month of lineups for the upcoming 50th fall season of Saturday Night Live.

The kickoff show on September 28 will be hosted 2024 Emmy Award winner Jean Smart with musical guest Jelly Roll, promoting the upcoming release of his ninth studio album, Beautifully Broken.

October 5 will be hosted by stand-up comic Nate Bargatze, who is undoubtedly less surprised to be invited this time around, while Coldplay will handle the music duties.

Stevie Nicks will be the musical guest on October 12, but you can probably expect a little harmonizing from guest host Ariana Grande, who’ll be promoting her film adaptation of Wicked.

On October 19, Michael Keaton has hosting duties, fresh off the box office success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (and the Hollywood Star ceremony for Batman, which you just KNOW he’ll attend, probably in character). Billie Eilish will continue the promotion of her new album, Hit Me Hard And Soft.

And finally, as mismatched and beloved a pair as you can imagine will guest on November 2, with Chappell Roan making another concession in her fight against fame, and John Mulaney allegedly edging further into his return to the spotlight — although he seems mystified by the news.

Meanwhile, SNL will have a slightly updated cast, including the dismissal of breakout star Chloe Troast, which Uproxx’s own Josh Kurp called a “big mistake” for the show’s 50th season.