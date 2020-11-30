Billie Eilish Got A Tattoo She Says People ‘Won’t Ever See’

Since 2017, it has become an annual tradition for Billie Eilish to sit down with Vanity Fair, the video of which comes around this time every year. Now, the 2020 installment, Eilish’s fourth overall has arrived, and in it, she reflects on how her life has been lately.

While most people have been focused on the music she has made during the pandemic, she did something else of great personal significance: Eilish said, “I did get a tattoo, but you won’t ever see it.”

Elsewhere during the clip, she spoke about her new interest in using her voice to speak out about issues in the world, saying, “I have learned so much more about the way people are living that I wasn’t aware of before. The climate crisis and social injustice and all the bad things made me think differently. I will never stop fighting for all the black and brown people who have lost their lives to police brutality.”

She also said of fame, “Getting bigger and bigger makes me more comfortable about not having to prove myself. People look up to you so that you will tell them what you, yourself, would actually tell them.” Of course, Eilish also talked about her music and performing again, saying, “I have made and created things that I don’t think I would have ever created. When shows are allowed again, every show is going to be the best show.”

Watch the video above.