Billie Eilish’s love of The Office is well-documented at this point, from when she sampled the show on her debut album to when she got quizzed on show trivia by star Rainn Wilson. Now she is taking her relationship with the program even further: Brian Baumgartner (aka Kevin Malone) is hosting a new podcast called An Oral History Of The Office, and among the program’s guests will be Eilish.

The 12-episode series will kick off on July 14, when the first three episodes will be made available exclusively on Spotify. After its debut, the series will continue to release one episode weekly on Tuesdays.

Beyond Baumgartner and Eilish, a lot of the show’s cast members are set to make appearances on the podcast, including Steve Carell (Michael Scott), John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Rainn Wilson (Dwight Schrute), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly), and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin), along with other actors from the core cast and beyond.

EW notes the show “will start from the very beginning of the show’s inception, when co-creator Ben Silverman met with UK’s The Office creator Ricky Gervais at a Starbucks in SoHo about adapting the popular workplace mockumentary sitcom,” and that it “will discuss everything from the search of a network home, to the casting, assembling the talent behind the camera, and memorable storylines and major moments from the show.”

Listen to a teaser for the podcast below.