Since the release of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and her major win at the Grammys last year, all eyes have been on Billie Eilish. But film director R.J. Cutler already had Eilish on his radar even before the album’s release. Cutler followed Eilish during her debut album’s recording process and rise to fame for the documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. Ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+, Eilish offers another teaser of the film with a new trailer.

As seen in The World’s A Little Blurry‘s new preview, the documentary will follow Eilish during the ups-and-downs of her teenage years. But unlike normal teenagers, Eilish has spend her late teens in the public eye. Eilish receives a lot of support from her parents, who think their role in her life is paramount. “I honestly don’t know how any artist of any age is doing it without a parent,” Eilish mom says in the trailer. “It is a horrible time to be a teenager. Kids are depressed.”

Elsewhere in The World’s A Little Blurry, Eilish talks about how she sees her fans going through the same struggles as her. “I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something, and I have the same problem,” she said. “I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?’”

Watch Eilish’s The World’s A Little Blurry trailer above.

The World’s A Little Blurry premieres 2/26 on Apple TV+.