Billie Eilish Teases A New Single Arriving Soon, ‘Therefore I Am’

Billie Eilish and her brother/musical partner Finneas have spoken this year on a number of occasions about Eilish’s upcoming material. She has released a couple new songs so far this year — “No Time To Die” and “My Future” — and now she has revealed that another one, “Therefore I Am,” is arriving this week.

Eilish made the announcement by sharing what is presumably the single art, which features a shattering white bust on a red background. She noted, “I’M SO EXCITED FOR THIS ONE.” The track is set to arrive on Thursday, November 12 at 10 a.m. PT. Finneas shared Eilish’s announcement and added, “You are not ready.” Finneas, by the way, also just shared a new song of his own, “Where The Poison Is,” which takes a direct jab at Donald Trump.

You are not ready https://t.co/p0rjBYlT7H — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 9, 2020

After it was revealed that Joe Biden is projected to win the election, Eilish shared a celebratory video in which she screams in excitement and says, “You guys, I wanted to say thank you so much to everybody that f*cking voted. F*ck! This is unbelievable. I am so happy, I am through the roof, and I wanted to say thank you to everybody that changed their mind or got out there and f*cking voted, even if you voted for the first time, whatever. Don’t let anybody tell you your voice does not matter, that your vote does not matter. It was so close and it’s because of you guys f*ckin’ pushing through that we won this sh*t!”