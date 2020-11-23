Billie Eilish has yet another hit on her hands with “Therefore I Am,” although it’s taking an unconventional path to the top of the charts. The song was released on November 12, which was a Thursday. That means the song was released on the final day of a tracking week in terms of the Billboard charts, so its debut week only consisted of a day of listening activity. Naturally, then, the track didn’t do all that well on the Hot 100 chart during its first week, debuting at a modest No. 94.

Now the song has had a full tracking week under its belt, though, and its chart performance is more in line with the kind of numbers Eilish usually puts up. The song charted at No. 2 this week (behind 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” which is No. 1 for a fifth week), which means it rose 92 spots between last week and this week. That’s historically impressive, as it’s the fourth-largest jump a song has ever made in a week on the Hot 100.

.@billieeilish's "Therefore I Am" jumps from No. 94 to No. 2 on this week's #Hot100. It's the fourth-biggest jump in Hot 100 history, and earns Billie her fourth career top 10 hit. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 23, 2020

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Nov. 28, 2020) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 23, 2020

Another noteworthy tidbit is that with Eilish at No. 2 and 24kGoldn at No. 1, this is the first time the top two songs on the Hot 100 are by artists who were born after 1999; Eilish was born in 2001 and 24kGoldn was born in 2000.

This is the first time in history that the top 2 positions on the #Hot100 are occupied by artists born in the 2000s.@24kGoldn ("Mood") was born in 2000 and @billieeilish ("Therefore I Am") was born in 2001. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Eilish just performed “Therefore I Am” at the AMAs yesterday (the song’s live debut), so check that out here.