As an emerging artist, getting to open for an established star on tour can be a huge opportunity. Back in 2018 and 2019, for example, Billie Eilish opened for some dates of Florence + The Machine’s “High As Hope” tour. Now, Eilish is offering the same opportunity to another crop of artists (to open for her, not Florence).

Eilish announced her world tour dates for 2022 a few months ago, but now she has unveiled the openers that will be joining her on the road, and it’s quite the cast: Willow, Duckwrth, Arlo Parks, Jessie Reyez, Girl In Red, and Jungle. Willow will join Eilish for her March shows, while Duckwrth will take the April shift, as well as some dates in June. Those are the North American dates, but as for the European shows, Reyez, Girl In Red, and Jungle will be on board for various shows in June and July.

Sharing the news, Eilish wrote on Instagram, “AHHHHHHHH I CANT WAIT [celebrating face emojis] & I’M BRINGING MY FRIENDSSSS.”

For those who aren’t able to catch Eilish on tour, they can take solace in the fact that there’s apparently a lot more Happier Than Ever content to look forward to: Eilish has declared that she plans to make a video for each of the album’s songs.