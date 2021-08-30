Billie Eilish Reveals What It Would Take For Her To Try Acting

Billie Eilish has become one of music’s biggest stars in recent years, and like many ambitious people, Eilish has multiple interests. For example, if the situation is ever right, she’s like to give acting a show.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Eilish was asked about her potential acting ambitions, and she responded, “If I fall in love with something, I would love to act in it. It would only have to be the right thing because I’m not an actor and I’m not… It’s not my calling, but I’ve always loved acting. I loved acting as a kid. I would have to really, really feel a connection and have a moment of just, I don’t know, love for it.”

If Eilish got into acting, she wouldn’t be the first person in her family to do so. Finneas has a solid film and TV resume, which includes multi-episode roles in Modern Family, Glee, and Aquarius, as well as an appearance in the movie Bad Teacher. On top of that, he and his mother Maggie Baird starred in Life Inside Out together. Speaking of Baird, she is an actor as well who has had roles in As The World Turns, Seinfeld, Bones, The X-Files, and a number of other recognizable shows, movies, and video games.

Check out the full Eilish interview here.