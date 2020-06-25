Getty Image
Pop

Billie Eilish Has Unfollowed Everybody On Instagram After Promising To Unfollow ‘Abusers’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Currently, Billie Eilish has 64.8 million followers on Instagram. The amount of users she follows back is not nearly as high, though. In fact, that figure currently sits at exactly 0, as she recently unfollowed everybody she used to follow on Instagram.

On June 23, Eilish posted an Instagram Story that read, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” Eilish later deleted the Story, with some suggesting the post was erased after users brought up that Eilish was following Chris Brown, XXXTentacion, Justin Bieber, and Ansel Elgort, all of whom have been accused of abuse (in Brown’s case, he pleaded guilty to felony assault of Rihanna). After the post, Eilish reportedly started to gradually unfollow users until her following count reached 0, where it remains now as of this post.

Following the flurry of social media activity, Eilish has not provided a public comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, Eilish hasn’t released new music in a bit, but she has remained part of the musical conversation in other ways. She and a number of other artists recently shared an open letter about police reform. Her music was also part of the inspiration for a new batch of charts from Billboard.

Tags:

Around The Web

Listen To This
All The Best New Hip-Hop Albums Coming Out This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
×