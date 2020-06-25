Currently, Billie Eilish has 64.8 million followers on Instagram. The amount of users she follows back is not nearly as high, though. In fact, that figure currently sits at exactly 0, as she recently unfollowed everybody she used to follow on Instagram.

On June 23, Eilish posted an Instagram Story that read, “If I am following your abuser DM ME & I will unfollow them. I support you.” Eilish later deleted the Story, with some suggesting the post was erased after users brought up that Eilish was following Chris Brown, XXXTentacion, Justin Bieber, and Ansel Elgort, all of whom have been accused of abuse (in Brown’s case, he pleaded guilty to felony assault of Rihanna). After the post, Eilish reportedly started to gradually unfollow users until her following count reached 0, where it remains now as of this post.

Billie Eilish has unfollowed Ansel Elgort, Justin Bieber, XXXTENTACION, and Chris Brown on Instagram after posting that she would be unfollowing abusers. pic.twitter.com/T75SR1MgWo — Estación Bobba (@EstacionBobba) June 24, 2020

Billie eilish put on her story “if I’m following your abuser DM me and I’ll unfollow them” and once people started bringing up her following Chris Brown, Ansel Elgort And XXXTENTACION she deleted the post — emotional support himbo (@mumagainstvapes) June 24, 2020

Following the flurry of social media activity, Eilish has not provided a public comment on the situation.

Meanwhile, Eilish hasn’t released new music in a bit, but she has remained part of the musical conversation in other ways. She and a number of other artists recently shared an open letter about police reform. Her music was also part of the inspiration for a new batch of charts from Billboard.