Last month, Billie Eilish effectively broke the internet when she revealed she had traded in her signature neon-green-and-black hairdo for a platinum blonde look. The change up made headlines, signaled the impending release of new music, and broke the record for the fastest Instagram post to reach one million likes. Now, just a few weeks later, Eilish has once again broken her own record.

Earlier this week, Eilish shared pictures from her Vogue cover shoot. The singer is notorious for wearing baggy and oversized clothing to shield the public from judging her body. But with her new photo shoot, the singer donned revealing pinup-style lingerie. “i love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot,” she wrote alongside a post. “do whatever you want whenever you want. f*ck everything else.”

One picture in particular grabbed the attention of her fans. It depicts her wearing a curve-defining Burberry corset underneath an elegant trench coat. Her tattoo, which she previously said she would keep hidden, can be seen peeking out from under her clothing. According to NME, it was liked one million times in just under six minutes, therefore surpassing the previous record set by her blonde hair reveal.

The trench coat photo currently sits at about 21.3 million likes at the time of writing, which means it’s the fourth most-liked Instagram post of all time. Thanks to her showstopping new photos, the singer now has seven of the 20 most-liked Instagram posts ever, beating out Kylie Jenner, who holds four of the most-liked photos. Those seven Eilish posts comprise the seven most-liked posts of 2021 as well.