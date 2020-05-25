Billie Eilish’s debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? launched the young singer into stardom. The album’s hit single “Bad Guy” infamously knocked Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” out of its lengthy reign at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The album itself also reached No. 1 only two weeks after its release. Ever since, the record has continued to dominate the charts. But this week marks the first time Eilish’s album has ever fallen below the Top 20 on the Billboard 200 charts.

Eilish’s music career kicked into first gear after the singer released her debut record. Eilish had already cultivated a buzz surrounding her music, but songs like “Bad Guy” and “Bury A Friend” earned the singer constant airplay. Following its debut in March of 2019, Eilish’s record remained in the Top 20 for an astounding 59 weeks.

Billie Eilish's 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?' departs the Billboard 200's top 20 for the first time ever. — chart data (@chartdata) May 25, 2020

While the record has officially fallen below the Top 20, the album awarded Eilish with a number of accolades. Eilish went on to sweep all four major categories at this year’s Grammys, making her the youngest musician to ever achieve the feat. Four of the record’s singles became certified Platinum in the US, including “Bad Guy,” “Bury a Friend,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “All the Good Girls Go to Hell.”

Eilish’s record debuted over a year ago and the singer has already set her sights on the future. Eilish has detailed her time spend in quarantine, saying that she’s working on new music and has even finished a few songs. But Eilish is also reveling in her success and enjoying her feat of creating one of the most commercially successful albums of 2019 by taking a much-needed break while at home in isolation.