Ever since fans got a tiny glimpse into the life of Billie Eilish via her The World’s A Little Blurry documentary, there’s been a lot more chatter about her romantic relationships than ever before. A few scenes from the film depict a fairly one-sided and tumultuous relationship between Eilish and her ex, Brandon Adams, who is also an artist and performs as 7:AMP. Adams was in his twenties when the pair dated while Eilish was and is still a teenager, so when she released a new song called “Your Power” that addresses a similar age gap, fans felt it must’ve been addressing that experience.

But in a new cover story with Rolling Stone, Eilish is adamant that is not the case. She’s said from the beginning “Your Power” is about “many different situations” and holds to that in her new interview: “Everybody needs to shut up,” she told Rolling Stone, adding that the documentary “was a microscopic, tiny, tiny little bit of that relationship. Nobody knows about any of that, at all. I just wish people could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.”

Well, there’s Billie’s current perspective at least. Check out the song above and decide for yourself, and read the rest of her interview with Rolling Stone right here.