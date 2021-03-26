No One Loves Volcanoes More Than Björk

At the moment, much of Iceland (and beyond) is excited about Fagradalsfjall, a volcano about 25 miles outside of Reykjavík that started erupting last week for the first time in about 700 years. As of today, it is still emitting fresh lava. People in Iceland are pretty amped about the whole thing, but perhaps nobody is more thrilled than one of the country’s most internationally renowned residents: Björk.

The artist has been sharing excited posts about the volcano on social media recently. Last week, she posted a photo from the set of her 2015 “Black Lake” video, which was filmed at Fagradalsfjall. She wrote, “YESSS !! , eruption !! we in iceland are sooo excited !!! we still got it !!! sense of relief when nature expresses herself !!! enjoy , warmthness , björk. p.s. this photo is taken where the eruption is … we filmed ‘black lake’ there …. 30 minutes from my house …”

Days later, she doesn’t seem to have lost any of her sense of wonder about the whole thing, as she shared a lengthy post about it yesterday that reads:

“i am so blown away by this eruption !!! i cannot even believe that it is P R E C I S E L Y where we filmed black lake , a song of catharsis and healing , director @andrewthomashuang even added an eruption !!! and here it is !! and it seems so strangely prophetic watching me tip-toeing barefoot in @irisvanherpen lava-dress , wounded and vulnerable searching for redemption ….. it only shows that everything heals in time , wounds get covered over , there might be scars but there is enormous capacity in nature to create new mountains and carry on ……. the valley we filmed in , Geldingardalur , is slowly disappearing and being filled up with lava and perhaps has got a new name : Fagrahraun . which means : ‘beautiful lava’ . which it is ….. !! we icelanders are proud parents of new lava mounts and hills.”

Check out Björk’s posts below.