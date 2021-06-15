There are few acts in pop music right now more exciting than Blackpink. With the rise in popularity of K-Pop in America over the last few years, Blackpink have quickly become beloved, both for their early singles like “Whistle” and for last year’s full-length project, The Album. That swaggering, campy collection of songs nailed down just why the group has become some popular, but for newer fans who might not know just how long the has been around, their upcoming project release honors their legacy.

Sharing the news of a celebration of their five year anniversary (!) on Twitter tonight, the group is clearly planning something big. “#BLACKPINK 5th ANNIVERSARY [4+1 PROJECT],” they posted. “More info @ http://5th.blackpinkofficial.com #BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #5thANNIVERSARY #4PLUS1_PROJECT #YG” The site that was linked is a placeholder sharing the same information as the tweet, doubling down on the four members becoming one, and the addition of the two numbers as a play on their five years together.

If whatever the K-pop quartet has up their sleeve is anywhere near as epic as their recent livestream event, “The Show,” then fans will be in for a real treat. Keep an eye out for more details on the release of their new project coming very soon. And for a reminder of just how these girls can be, revisit the “How You Like That” video above.