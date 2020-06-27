For well over a year, the only new music Blackpink dropped was via their guest appearance on Lady Gaga’s recent Chromtica album. Before then, the group’s most recent release came in April 2019, namely “Kill This Love.” The Korean group has a new album on the way, and on Friday they released their new single, “How You Like That,” which they played on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Contrary to the other at-home performances that have premiere on The Tonight Show, Blackpink followed in the footsteps of Christine And The Queens’ recent performance, taking over the stage of an empty venue for a fiery set. Backed by flashing lights and the occasional burst of fire, the group danced their way through the performance before being joined by a group of back-up dancers.

Their performance arrived as the group set a YouTube record for the biggest video premiere, with 1.65 million people tuning in to watch the music video for “How You Like That.” The video currently has nearly 93.5 million views. The group also premiered their new official Twitter page and, at the time of this post, they had tallied 648,000 followers with just four tweets.

You can watch the performance in the video above.