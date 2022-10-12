Move over, NCT 127. It’s not “2 Baddies, 2 Baddies, 1 Posche” anymore. It’s one baddie, one Porsche.

And that baddie is Blackpink‘s Jennie. First teased last night, Porsche Korea reveals the custom made Taycan 4S Cross Turismo specially made for the “Solo” singer. According to a report from Hypebeast, the custom ride is Porsche Korea’s first project from its Sonderwunsch program — meaning, Jennie’s new whip was a “special request” that incorporated her creative input.

The sportscar dons a black exterior with Meissenblue rims and design accents throughout. While a custom logo with typography created by Jennie reading “Jenny Ruby Jane” and her nickname “NiNi” are sprinkled on the doors, front door entries, side panels and interior. The car also includes a custom indoor car cover and black box for Jennie’s furry friend Kuma.

“Being able to collaborate so intensively on my own very personal Porsche was an amazing experience,” says Jennie. “I’m especially proud of having designed the visualization of the clouds. I spend a lot of time traveling around the world – the sky and the clouds are my traveling companions and a beautiful symbol of these unique experiences. This is why I feel a special connection to them and am so passionate about photographing these nature motifs.”

Jennie’s Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo is currently on public display in Seoul’s Sonderwunsch Haus in Gangnam, starting October 13 to October 26.