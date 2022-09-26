As Blackpink continues to kick down doors in their songs, they’re actually breaking records, and making history as well.

Closing their first week of promotions — including a “Shut Down” performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — Blackpink’s sophomore album, Born Pink, lands atop of the Billboard 200 chart at No. 1. This achievement makes the pop quartet the first ever K-pop female act to do so, and the first all-female act to top the chart in over a decade – with Danity Kane’s second album, Welcome to the Dollhouse in 2008. Blackpink’s record-breaking album makes them the third South Korean act to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year, following Stray Kids (Oddinary) and BTS (Proof).

According to a report from Billboard and Luminate, Born Pink has earned itself 102,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending September 22. The second album also debuts at the top of of the Top Album Sales chart with 75,000 album sold (physical and digital), making it the seventh-largest album sold in 2022.

In addition, the eight-track pop project from Blackpink also topped the Official Albums Chart on the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (the UK-equivalent of the US Billboard chart). Just like Billboard 200, Blackpink becomes the first K-pop female act to ever debut at No. 1 as well.