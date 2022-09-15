One of NCT’s most prominent sub-units has officially kicked off promotions for their fourth studio album by dropping the music video to their lead single “2 Baddies.”

On September 15, 6 p.m. KST — 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT today — NCT 127’s Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Haechan invites NCTzen (their fans) as well as newcomers to hop in their Porsche for an experience to their side of the Neo Culture Technology (NCT) space. Neon colors, flashing lights, and inverted imagery in motorsport wear are what make up the themes of this cyberpunk-themed music video complimenting the striking hip-hop, dance, and synth sounds “2 Baddies” offers. According to the group’s website, the song portrays the group’s “positive mindset, racing through life with confidence to reach success.”

NCT 127’s comeback not only showcases the group’s glow up — or should we say upgrade? — with their vehicle of choice since their 2016 debut with “Fire Truck,” but also the maturity in their image, welcoming some ab action and flexing, while still sticking to their staple “in-you-face” bass-bumping sounds.

As the music video has already passed its benchmark of 1 million views on YouTube, the song has already begun its set of dance challenges called #NeoSeoulChallenge on TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

The NCT sub-unit is set to release their fourth studio album at midnight EST on September 16 with 12 songs, followed by a two-night tour in the US next month. The group will do one-night only shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on October 6, and an October 13 concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.